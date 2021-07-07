BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Students taking career and technical courses at Northeast Mississippi Community College will get free tuition.

The announcement comes after the college had already decided to take care of tuition for summer school students.

Todd Morgan is helping run a CNC machine at NEMCC during his precision manufacturing machining class. He is able to use what he learns at school on the job at NU Way Trucks in Bonneville.

“Put me right into a good job,” Morgan said.

It’s students like Morgan that the “Northeast Promise Scholarship” is made for.

“This gave us an opportunity to allow students to come in and be a part of one of our twenty-plus career tech programs, get free tuition, free fees, and everything would be paid for,” said Dr. Ricky Ford, President of NEMCC.

The scholarship is a last-dollar scholarship, which means that it will fund any remaining tuition or mandatory fee balances after all other forms of aid have been applied.

Manufacturers around the region will tell you they have trouble finding not only employees but in particular skilled workers. That’s another reason the Northeast Promise Scholarship was started, to help those companies fill those positions.

“I think it will kind of open some people’s eyes and like, ‘hey, this gives me an opportunity,’ so I think it will really help bring in people so we can get them out in the industry and get them working,” said Jonathan Shaw, a precision manufacturing instructor.

Morgan says the ‘Northeast Promise” scholarship will be a big help to students who want to pursue a career in manufacturing.

“It’s good for students that don’t want to be doctors, lawyers, want to be technical, and gives them an avenue to go work,” Morgan said.

Students can receive Northeast Promise funds until they earn an associate degree or certificate, or for up to four semesters, whichever comes first.

Students must apply for admission to apply for the “Northeast Promise” scholarship. The deadline is August 6th. For more information, go to nemcc.edu