All NEMCC summer classes to be held online

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Northeast Mississippi Community College will offer all of its classes online only this summer.

That decision was made because of the continued threat of the COVID-19 virus. Spring semester classes have been online only since mid-March.

NEMCC President Doctor Ricky Ford said the school’s iPad initiative and the faculty’s use of technology in the classroom has made for an easy switch to online-only classes.

“The students are buying into it. Northeast is blessed to have been well prepared for this and we will continue to share any information we have with any of our sister institutions because the bottom line is this, at the end of the day we must still provide a top-quality education for our students and Northeast is well prepared to do that,” said Dr. Ricky Ford, NEMCC president.

Registration for both terms of summer classes and the fall semester opens April 13. First-time students and transfer students are encouraged to take part in online orientation.