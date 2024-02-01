NEMS Habitat for Humanity celebrates 4 decades of changing lives

Nonprofit looks to the future with ambitious goals

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the past four decades, Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity has had a big impact.

“About 140 homes and about half of those homeowners have paid off their loans already,” said Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity Director Mary Ann Plasencia.

Habitat Home number 141 is being built in Verona. It is a project of Nettleton-based Home Stretch Furniture and anonymous donors.

The Northeast Mississippi chapter was organized a few years after Habitat for Humanity began, with its mission of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

Each Habitat homeowner receives a no-interest loan and they are also required to put in work on their home, or other Habitat projects, known as sweat equity.

And while there have been a lot of milestones in the past 40 years, Northeast Mississippi Habitat is looking forward.

“We are putting a roadmap together for the future, with the hopes of raising two and a half million dollars to build 15 to 20 homes in Lee County, by 2027,” Plasencia said.

$2.5 million and 15 to 20 homes over the next three years is a big goal, but the board at NE MS Habitat also knows that people in this region are more than willing to step up and help out in any way they can.

“We are off to a great start. We received a pace-setting gift to launch our campaign. We are very encouraged we will have other gifts in the future that will let us exceed our goal. We need time and volunteers as well as money,” she said.

Habitat Home number 141 should be completed sometime in spring 2024.

For information on how to volunteer or if you would like to know how to apply for a Habitat Home, go to nemshabitat.com

