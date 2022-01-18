Nettleton woman accused of cutting a man in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Nettleton woman is accused of cutting a man.

Tupelo Police were called to a reported stabbing near South Gloster and Carnation Streets late Friday afternoon.

When they got there, they found a man who had been cut in the neck.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening wounds.

A Tupelo Police K-9 was used to track the suspect, who was described as an adult female who ran into woods near the scene before officers got there.

Police found and arrested Jennifer Riggs of Nettleton.

She is now charged with Aggravated Assault.

Riggs and the victim reportedly know each other.

Her bond has been set at $100,000.