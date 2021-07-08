NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – The top law officer in Nettleton is known for keeping the peace, helping others, and entertaining people with his piano playing skills.

Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan says the town he grew up in is often referred to as “Mayberry’ and that’s fine by him.

“That ain’t a bad thing, that was a good little town, I hope it stays just like it is,” Chief Monaghan said.

Chief Monaghan was soundly re-elected to a second term in April. The chief learned a lot about police work from his Dad, Buddy, who was Nettleton’s police chief years ago. The chief says the things his Dad taught him are still true today.

“I always said I’m not going to be like, hin, but I look in the mirror and I’m just like him, I reckon, he’s always trying to help somebody, I get criticized about the food pantry, but old people like to eat too, they don’t have a vehicle, I do a lot of deliveries, I enjoy doing it,” Monaghan said.

Although duty can call 24-7, when things are quiet, Chief Monaghan has a tried and true way to relax.

The chief took piano lessons as a child, for a short time.

“My music teacher told me you might as well quit, you’re going to play by ear, so she was right,” he said.

Chief Monaghan is often called on to play at senior citizen homes, church functions, or other occasions. His music of choice is gospel.

“It kind of gets you away from it, until the phone rings,” the chief said.

Chief Monaghan says he’s looking forward to the next four years, and Lord willing, running for a third term. He says he will keep on protecting and serving, and playing the piano, as long as the good Lord lets him.

Monaghan worked for the Monroe County Sheriff’s office as a deputy before he was elected chief.