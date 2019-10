COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sister of a Columbus Councilman that passed away officially took his place.

Ethel Taylor Stewart was sworn-in as the new Ward 1 councilwoman, Monday evening.

Her brother, long-time councilman Gene Taylor, passed away earlier this year.

She will now represent the same ward.

Taylor-Stewart won a runoff between her and Liz Terry.