16 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi, state total at 50

There are now 50 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, including one in Winston County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health released the new numbers this morning.

16 new cases were released to the state.

Monroe and Winston Counties are the only two counties in the WCBI News viewing area reporting a case of COVID-19.

Health officials urge anyone that feels sick to stay home.

If you believe you may have been exposed to the virus, call your health care provide to set up a time to be tested.