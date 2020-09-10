New Coronavirus cases rises above 500 today with deaths above 30

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is above 500 today.

The report from the state department of health shows 517 new cases and 33 deaths.

The number of people in hospitals across the state with COVID symptoms continues to go down.

683 people are in the hospital with confirmed or suspected symptoms. 185 patients are in I.C.U.

In our area, Lafayette County has the most new cases with 34. Lee County has 33. Oktibbeha County is reporting 21 new cases.

More than 88,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 2,600 have died from it.