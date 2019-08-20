New county prosecutor makes history

In a couple of months, Rod Hickman will be the new Noxubee county prosecutor.Hickman, a Shuqualak native, will be the first African-American to take position in that office in over 30 years.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Elections are bringing in new faces to many county offices.

In Noxubee County, history is being made…The first African-American county prosecutor will take office next year.

It’s the first change in that office in three decades.

Getting a new face in office can be intimidating, however Rod Hickman says he has plans that can benefit everyone.

Hickman says he always wanted to come home and work within the criminal justice system.

“This is a place,this is a position that I can make the most progress and be most useful to my community,” said Hickman.

In the primary elections, Hickman defeated Ricky Walker getting over 62% of the votes.

“I was kind of overwhelmed because I expected to have good numbers but I didn’t expect the numbers to be as good as they were. Overall, that says to me that one my community believes in me.The prosecutor is probably one of the most vital systems in the criminal justice system,” said Hickman.

Through the years, Hickman prepared himself for the position by attending the University of Mississippi Law School. He graduated in the top ten of his class.

While in office, Hickman wants to implement a mentorship program for those with criminal charges.

“It allows them the opportunity to be impacted. It allows us to figure out the core of what caused them to commit this crime rather than see this person as an outright criminal. If I can cut you off at your very beginning with your first mistakes, then we can keep you from becoming lifelong criminals. In the end, that makes Noxubee County safer,” said Hickman.

Even though he has big shoes to fill, he welcomes the challenge.

“I owe the county this service. I owe them a service to be the absolute best that I can be everyday. I’m also the transitional of generations in this county and I want to do well at that but I also definitely want to reach our youth at any cost because paying it forward is what it’s all about,” said Hickman.

Hickman says in years to come he’d like to run for Senator, but for now he wants to focus on bringing new ideas and practices to the county.

“I take this role very seriously in trying to create a prototype here and Noxubee County has the option to be prototype for what other counties should be doing as far as county attorneys are concerned within the way of criminal justice,” said Hickman.

Hickman will be sworn in office in January.