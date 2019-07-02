New details in multi county chase that ended with fatal shooting

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as an attempted traffic stop by Union County Sheriff’s deputies led to a chase and shots fired between officers and the suspect.

It ended in Pontotoc County when investigators say the suspect stopped his car, came out with a gun and was fatally shot by officers.

It all began on a stretch of County Road 102 as Union County deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, but Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says things took a wrong turn.

“He exited the vehicle, made some type of derogatory statement towards the deputy, got back in the vehicle and sped away, deputies at that time initiated a pursuit,” said Sheriff Edwards.

The sheriff says the suspect, Terry Payne, was driving with a suspended license.

The sheriff says Payne, who had a criminal record, led officers through Union County and into Pontotoc County.

The pursuit was joined by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.

“During the pursuit he fired shots,” said Sheriff Edwards.

The chase ended about 30 minutes later at a residence, 1445 Highway 9 South in Pontotoc. Investigators say Payne crashed into a car, pulled into the driveway, got out of his car, raised his weapon and was shot.

Sheriff Edwards says officers involved were not hurt, but were shaken up.

“No one ever ever wants to be placed in that situation, where they’re being shot at, but when they are, it gives them the right to protect themselves and that’s what they had to do. We had prayer with them last night at sheriff’s office and counselors,” said Sheriff Edwards.

The officers are on administrative leave and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

“We have nothing to hide, our officers done a good job ,we’re thankful they’re okay,” said Edwards.

The woman whose car was struck by Payne as the chase ended is reportedly okay.

Sheriff Edwards says the last officer involved shooting with his department occurred 11 months ago when fleeing suspects fired shots at a deputy.

The deputy wasn’t hurt, and the suspects were captured days later in Memphis.