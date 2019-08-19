New details released in hot car death in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville police have released new details in the hot-car death of a baby last week.

Friday, deputies were called to Mighty Cubs Daycare, which shares a parking lot with Field of Dreams Adult Day Care.

Deputies found a 21-month-old baby dead in a car.The baby’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Booneville police say it is believed the child was left in the car at a workplace in Booneville for several hours during the day before arriving at the daycare facility around 5 p.m.

Investigators said neither daycare facility had anything to do with events leading up to the child’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing as investigators continue gathering video and statements.