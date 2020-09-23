New Details Released About Macon Clerk’s Arrest

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – New information was released Wednesday about the arrest of Macon’s Municipal Court Clerk.

Yolanda Atkins was indicted for embezzlement.

State Auditor Shad White’s office issued a demand letter for $4,450.79.

The investigation started when a private CPA firm submitted a tip to the Auditor’s office after discovering discrepancies in a routine audit.

Auditors are accusing Atkins of taking over $2,000.

She remains in jail and will be arraigned on Thursday.

If convicted, she faces five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.