New Engine For Hatley VFD Helps Firefighters And Homeowners

HATLEY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Monroe County volunteer fire department gets a new piece of equipment that will be in service for years.

Hatley Volunteer Fire Chief Evan Adams is taking the department’s newest vehicle on the road.

Engine 41 arrived from the factory this week. The truck is valued at around 290 thousand dollars and should serve the community for 15 to 25 years. It has a thousand gallon water tank for fighting fires and it will also be used in other emergencies.

“It is definitely a great asset, this is actually a rescue style pumper that will also contain a lot of rescue equipment for automobile accidents, extrication, but very proud to have this and community should be also,” Chief Adams said.

Engine 41 replaces Engine 42 which was put into service about 20 years ago as a new vehicle. This equipment is not only a big plus to the volunteer fire department, it also helps homeowners in the district.

“This will definitely help us maintain our current rating and potentially help us lower our rating, giving us two class A pumpers,” Chief Adams said.

A lower rating means lower insurance premiums for homeowners in the area. First District Supervisor Joseph Richardson says it’s important to give first responders the tools they need to do their jobs.

“We are fortunate in Monroe County to have an extremely team of emergency services personnel, our volunteer fire departments play a vital role in that, along with our 9 1 1 disptachers, first responders, law enforcement, we have a search and rescue team, they all will use this equipment here,” Richardson said.

All members of the department will train on the new engine before it goes into service.

The county was able to use money from the state fire rebate program to help pay for the new engine. That money is collected from homeowners’ insurance premiums to help fire departments get much needed equipment.