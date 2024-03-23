New Hope Strong hosts inaugural New Hope Festival

Not only is it bringing attention to this corner of Lowndes County, but it is raising money for the New Hope High School band.

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – Building a stronger community. That’s the goal of a group that calls themselves “New Hope Strong.”

This weekend they’re hosting the first-ever “New Hope Festival.”

New Hope is an unincorporated community in Lowndes County.

Tony Hannah is the president of New Hope Strong, an organization that brings events to the area for growth.

“We’ve got people coming as far from Tennessee from the Coast,” Hannah said. “What we’re wanting to do is showcase this place. Bringing people into New Hope to see that our town is a beautiful town, we’ve got a great history, and we want people to be able to see that and share that with us.”

Hannah says that’s a win for the band and the surrounding local businesses.

“When people Come in, they’ll see our other shops here, that’s going to bring economic money to our area,” Hannah said. “Anything we can do to bring this area up and help our merchants, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Treasurer of New Hope Strong Caleb Pounders says an overarching goal is to put new hope on the map.

“I grew up here, graduated from High School here, and I’ve always been proud to say I was from New Hope,” Pounders said. “With the New industry coming into town in Lowndes County, that Could make it attractive for people to want to move here, build houses out here, and make it a better place to live.”

Friday, March 22, there will be a movie for the community to come out and enjoy at 7:30.

Saturday, March 23, the festival continues with arts, crafts, food, and more.

