New information released on investigation of former Monroe County sheriff

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information has come to light about an investigation into former Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell.

Cantrell abruptly resigned Tuesday.

Just before the primary election, a video was released of an inmate putting together a campaign sign with Cantrell’s name on it. The State Auditor’s office said it investigated several allegations involving the sheriff and sent an affidavit of its findings to the county prosecutor.

A spokesman for the auditor’s office said “Our understanding is the sheriff has resigned as a result.”

WCBI has left a message with Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Candace Cooper Blalock and is awaiting a response.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Cantrell is facing any charges.