New Justice Building Will Provide More Space For Clay County Courts

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County Courts will soon be getting a little more elbow room.

What was formally known as the Jitney Jungle in West Point will now be transformed into the new Justice Building.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the year, the board of supervisors voted to enter into a agreement with The Golden Triangle Leasing Entity Corporation to buy more space.

The $2.8 million construction project will hold three additional court rooms and extra office space.

“We are so thankful and grateful for this facility,” said Lynn Horton, board president. “It’s a lot of things that are here now that’s saved us a lot of money by having it, like the parking lot is already here, good location, and the community is delighted that we are trying to do something to make things better for the constituents here in Clay County.”

County leaders are hoping to have the building open and ready for use by May 2019.