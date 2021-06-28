New Leadership For Saltillo Police Department

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – There is new leadership at the top two posts in the Saltillo police department.

Within a few minutes, the new police chief, and assistant chief for Saltillo, were sworn in.

For Chief Daniel McKinney, leading the Saltillo Police Department is a big opportunity.

“It’s been awesome, I’ve been doing this for twenty years, never thought this day would come, but I’m excited and ready to move forward and get this done,” Chief McKinney said.

McKinney joined the Tupelo Police Department in 1998, working his way up to sergeant. He was a K 9 handler, he led the Special Operations Group, and was also a detective.

Assistant Chief Jeff Brown served twenty years in the military and is a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown says he looks forward to working with Chief McKinney, and also being on the street with the patrol officers,setting an example for them and the community.

“The number one attribute of being a good police officer is servant leadership, being in the community to serve others with that loving heart that the Lord calls us to have, be compassionate, merciful, to be emphatic, because every day and every situation is not the same,” said Assistant Chief Brown.

Chief McKinney says he has plans to upgrade a lot of equipment, along with the department’s social media presence.

“We want to keep the community informed on what we’re doing and helping them and being available when they need us, the strong point about Saltillo, it is a small community, but everybody comes and I think we can keep that going with citizens who need us,” McKinney said.

Mayor-Elect Copey Grantham says some equipment purchases have already been made.

“We bought them brand new vehicles, our chief and assistant chief also have brand new four-wheel drive trucks in the next couple of weeks,” said Mayor-Elect Grantham.

Chief McKinney is already on the job, Assistant Chief Brown’s first official day on the job is next Monday.

And as they both come on board they will be busy with their regular duties and also preparing next year’s budget for the police department.

The Saltillo Police Department has about 18 full and part-time officers.