New mentorship program created in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dr. Labat of Columbus Municipal School District and LeRoy Brooks of Lowndes County District 5 Board of Supervisors are creating a new mentorship program.

Columbus city officials paid a visit to Columbus Middle School Wednesday to talk with students.

- Advertisement -

The mentorship program was designed for young men to help them to develop ways to lead bright futures.

Lowndes County District 5 Board of Supervisors LeRoy Brooks said focus areas will include building leadership, taking on responsibility and overall becoming positive models in society.

“I think is the beginning of a major mentoring effort to support Dr. Labat in a public school and to have his caliber of men in one room with children is historic,” said Brooks.

“We want to show them the model ship how you can go on just to be successful, there’s an alternative to crime,” said Kimberly Gardner.

Brooks said over the next couple of weeks, his board mentors will visit different Columbus schools in the area.