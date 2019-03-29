New plans for Union Academy Elementary building

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of the old Union Academy Elementary School is clearer.

The site will be the new home to the Columbus Alternative School.

Thursday morning, the Columbus Municipal School Board and superintendent toured the facility.

The transition won’t happen until August, due to work that needs to be done.

That includes cosmetic, roof and water pipe repairs.

The building was being used as a voting precinct, before it became vacant over a year ago.

The alternative school moved to Columbus High, when the tornado wiped out Hunt Intermediate School.