New storm shelter comes to Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. – (WCBI)- Nearly 5 years after a devastating tornado struck Winston County, Louisville residents now have a safe place to go if disaster strikes again.

Winston County has wrapped up construction of the newly developed storm shelter.

Mayor Hill said there will be a final walk through on Friday making sure everything is in order.

As for capacity, a little over 2,000 people will be able to fit into the storm shelter.

There will be a dedication to the shelter on April 25.