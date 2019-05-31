Newly elected Starkville Ward 5 Alderman announces big plans

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Ward 5 residents have elected a new Alderman.

Hamp Beatty won the majority of votes during Thursdays’ special election in Starkville.

Beatty beat his two opponents, carrying the Ward with about 57% of the vote.

Beatty said he’s excited about his new position and already has big plans for the area.

“Water and sewer lines, street infrastructure, that’s big thing, probably in Columbus, everywhere, all over the country, you know, we have aging water and sewer lines. Ward 5 is an older part of town, so we are facing a lot of that. The replacement and repair of stuff that we don’t see that’s under the ground is very important to the functioning of our city,” said Beatty.

Beatty was a two-term mayor of Newton. He works at the MSU Extension Service.