Very nice 4th of July weekend

SUMMARY: The long holiday weekend is shaping up to be pretty good in our neck of the woods. Humidity will be quite low Saturday and that will support lows around 60° early Sunday morning. A few stray afternoon storms could pop on Monday but better storm chances and much higher humidity levels will kick back in starting Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and dropping humidity levels. Lows in the 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northerly winds 5-15 mph will continue to usher in dry air all day long.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Very comfortable with lows around 60°.

4TH OF JULY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Conditions will be great for fireworks in the evening.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit more humid. A 20% chance of pop-up storms during the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely each and every day. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the low 70s.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App