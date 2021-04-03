Nice Easter Weekend

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.  Highs in the mid 60s.  Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.  Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:  Partly cloudy.  A 20% chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:  Partly cloudy. A 50% chance of showers and storms. We’ll continue to monitor the threat for any severe weather.  Highs around 80.

