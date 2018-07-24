Nice end to the work week

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 60s. Light northerly winds will continue.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions hold on. Look for highs around 90°. Northerly winds between 5 and 10 mph will keep relatively dry air flowing into the region which is always nice for July. Lows Wednesday night may dip into the upper 60s one more time.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies hang on. Highs are going to push into the low 90s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: There is a 20% chance of showers and storms both days but many spots will likely remain dry. Highs stay in the low to possibly mid 90s.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will become more likely with time as moisture returns to the region and an upper level trough of low pressure moves in from the north. Elevated rain chances may limit highs into the mid 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

