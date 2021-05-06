Nice Friday & Saturday, Storms Return Sunday

SUMMARY: The upcoming weekend will start off on a nice note but storms are in the forecast for Mother’s Day. Unsettled and unseasonably cool weather still looks like it will hang on for a good chunk of next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated early evening showers and storms across far northeast MS and northwest AL will quickly fade away after sunset. Skies should become mainly clear overall during the night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s by sunrise. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warmer highs in the mid 80s with more humidity. A pretty good chance of late day and evening showers and storms. Some locally heavy rain and strong storms can’t be totally ruled out.

MONDAY: Morning rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. Highs in the low 70s.

