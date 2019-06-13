THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Lows should be somewhere in the mid to low 50s. The old record is 52 in Columbus, Starkville, and Tupelo and that number may be in jeopardy.

FRIDAY: Another amazing day is on the way. Look for highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Thankfully the humidity levels are going to remain low yet again.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy. Lows dip back into the 60s.

SATURDAY: Humidity levels are going to be on the rise but it doesn’t look like there will be any rain to deal with here during the day. Highs should top out around 90 give or take. Lows in the low 70s are likely to return Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Pop-up storms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Many lawns and flowers could use a drink so hope for the best. The overall chance of rain is 30%. It’ll be warm and humid all day long with afternoon highs around 90.

NEXT WEEK: Typical summer fare is on the menu for us. Daily chances of showers and storms exist with most of the coverage during the heating of the day. Highs should generally be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

