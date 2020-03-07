SUMMARY: Dry and pleasant weather will hold for Sunday but rain and thunder chances return by Monday afternoon. More spring-like temperatures are on tap for the coming work week with additional showers and storm possibilities going into next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Passing high clouds and quiet. Lows in the mid to low 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out in a few spots.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 60s. Stronger SE winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Areas of showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s. Southerly winds 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with the chance of a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer highs in the mid 70s. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs near 70. Just a slight chance of a few showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Temperatures rebound back into the mid 70s. Another round of afternoon and evening storms is possible.

