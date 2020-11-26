Nice Thanksgiving, more rain coming

THANKSGIVING DAY: Abundant sunshine. Seasonable highs in the 60s. Light and variable wind.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon and evening showers. Some high school football games could be impacted. Highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Areas of rain and thunder. The chance of rain is 90%. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
NEXT WEEK: Much colder air is expected to build. Look for highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s and 20s.
Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App