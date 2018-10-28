Nice Weather Continues, but Strong Storms on the Way

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s under a mostly clear sky. Look for winds to start out of the west but gradually shift to the east by morning as a weak cold front pushes through.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: A couple of nice days with temperatures in the 70s, with a few of us back into the 80s Tuesday. Look for ample sunshine with nice light breezes. We’ll call it warm days, cool evenings and crisp nights as lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start the day dry, but showers and thunderstorms look likely by the afternoon and evening hours, especially as we head into the overnight. Some of these storms will be strong to potentially even severe, although there are plenty of details to work out. If some of the atmospheric variables can line up, gusty winds will be a threat with storms. Timing for the stronger storms would be Wednesday Afternoon through early Thursday Morning. We’ll keep updating information here as it becomes available.

THURSDAY: Storms will remain in the area by morning but start to clear out by the afternoon and evening. Look for temperatures to only be in the 60s, and they’ll continue a gradual fall into the low 40s Thursday Night as skies clear out.

FRIDAY – WEEKEND: We could deal with a weak system that could bring a few isolated showers through the area sometime Friday into Saturday. Other than that, look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the 40s overnight.

