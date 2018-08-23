Nice Weather Through The Weekend

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds may drift through the region but it’ll be a mostly clear and quiet night. Lows should be in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures will cool into the 70s Friday evening during high school football.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies stick around but there will be more humidity in the air by Sunday. That added moisture may fuel a few stray showers or storms but odds of rain remain 10% or less both Saturday and Sunday. Plan on highs in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Typical late summer fair is on track. That means highs the low 90s, lows in the low 70s, and a daily 20-30% chance of a pop-up shower or storm.

