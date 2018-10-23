Nice Wednesday, Showers Thursday

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet conditions continue. A chilly night with lows in the mid to low 40s is likely. Winds stay light.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds along with seasonable highs a few degrees either side of 70. Northeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph continue.

THURSDAY: Clouds and showers are likely. The chance of rain is 60-80%. Daytime highs may top out only in the upper 50s. Total rainfall Thursday & Friday should generally range from about 1/3″ to 1″. Higher totals are more likely in central and southern MS & AL.

FRIDAY: Some showers may linger during the first half of the day but a drying trend should take hold during the afternoon. That bodes well for high school football games. Afternoon highs should squeeze back into the low 60s if we’re lucky.

WEEKEND: We’re going to keep a chance of showers going both Saturday but a better chance of afternoon and evening showers exists for Sunday. Plan on 60s Saturday with a shot at some low 70s on Sunday.

