Nice weekend, climbing temps next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing with a few more chilly mornings, but overall a warming trend has begun. By middle of next week, high temps should be back to the middle 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It has been an overall pleasant Fall day. A nice cool breeze with lots of sunshine! Once the sun sets, it will get chilly quickly. If you are heading to high school football games, temperatures should still be in the lower 60s by kickoff. Layers and warm snacks may be needed. Temperatures will continue dropping throughout the night, heading towards overnight lows in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Get outdoors if you can to soak up some sun! Mostly clear, dry, and comfortable are the best way to describe Saturday. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Lows will maintain in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: About the same, just a little bit warmer. Highs are expected in the upper 70s, with potential for some lower 80s. Staying clear and dry for the end of the weekend, with another night in the middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: A slow warming trend. Back to the low to middle 80s for majority of the week. Dry weather sticks with us, likely drought conditions will worsen. Overnight lows will return to cool, less chill, in the low to middle 50s.