Nice Weekend Coming Up

TONIGHT: Isolated showers will fade away by early evening. Look for lows in the upper 60s to around 70 under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms, especially across east MS and west AL. Highs will be around 90.

FRIDAY: Most spots are going to remain dry and partly cloudy; however, we can’t rule out a few stray showers/storms during the afternoon. Overall rain chances are 20% or less. Most if not all of the high school football games should be OK. Daytime highs are going to be around 90 with 80s and 70s returning during the evening.

WEEKEND: Seasonably warm highs in the low 90s are on track along with plenty of sunshine. Dry, northeasterly winds on the backside of Florence should keep rain off to our east. Highs stay in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions are expected to hold for through Wednesday. Highs stay around 90 with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.