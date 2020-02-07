Nice weekend, flooding possible next week

SUMMARY: The weekend is looking pretty good and more or less dry… and we’re going to need some drying to prepare for more heavy rain next week. Model data suggest anywhere from 2 to 8 inches may fall in the region between Monday and Thursday. Considering the wet weather we’ve already had any additional heavy rain will cause problems.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds SE 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Seasonable temperatures in the 50s. Winds WNW 5-15.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows in the mid to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, and pleasant. Warmer highs in the mid 60s. It’ll be a good day for outdoor activities or yard chores.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mild lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Areas of rain and storms. The chance of precipitation is near 100%. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Additional waves of rain with some embedded thunder appear likely. Several inches of rain may fall and that could lead to more flooding. Highs look to be mainly in 50s with lows in the 40s. Temperatures may go up or down a bit depending on how things set up.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. Highs in the 50s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App