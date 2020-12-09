Nineteen additional counties in North Mississippi are under a mask mandate

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Nineteen counties in North Mississippi are now under a mask mandate, signed by Governor Tate Reeves in an Executive Order today.

The mask mandate now includes the following counties in our area: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Montgomery, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Union, Webster, Winston, and Yalobusha.

- Advertisement -

Sixty-six counties are now under a state mask mandate.

The executive order also limits social gatherings indoors to groups of 10. For outdoor social gatherings, no more than 50 people should be in close proximity.

Face coverings in schools are also required statewide whenever social distancing is not possible.

The governor called on Mississippi to follow the order and health guidelines.

The governor also addressed limiting the number of people at indoor sports events for elementary through high school and indoor arena capacity.