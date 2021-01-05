TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Administrators at the North Mississippi Medical Center received their first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine, as healthcare workers statewide are now eligible for the shot.

NMHS President Shane Spees and Chief Medical Officer Doctor Jeremy Blanchard both received the Covid 19 vaccinations.

Frontline healthcare workers began getting their vaccinations at drive through locations this week.

Both administrators say the availability of the Covid 19 vaccine provides hope to many who are ready to return to a normal life.

“Personally receiving the vaccine is a touch of hope in my life, as I look forward to challenges we will face, I’m hopeful the vaccine will help us face those in a way that really brings out the genuine Mississippian community of caring for each other again which we so have missed,” Dr. Blanchard said.

Next week, vaccinations will be expanded to adults 75 and older. Vaccinations of people 65 and older could start the following week. The state is currently in Phase 1 A of its vaccination plan, which includes all healthcare personnel and long term care facility residents.