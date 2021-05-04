NMMC changing visitation policies with continued restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the area’s largest hospital groups is changing some of its visitation policies.

Visitation is still limited at North Mississippi Medical Center but not as restricted.

- Advertisement -

Each facility will allow family in during end-of-life situations.

The rules for having people inside a room with patients will vary after that based on where the person is being housed and which department.

Children under the age of 17 are not allowed inside NMMC facilities.

Masks must be worn at all times.

You may also be asked to leave for not following the guidelines.

For a full list of visitation, restrictions click here.