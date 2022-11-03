NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event

Organizers hope to offset a shortage of nurses and other medical professionals

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage.

NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.

It was an opportunity for nurses and nursing students to get their resumes in the hands of recruiters and learn about the shifts and benefits NMMC offers.

Organizers say there are many opportunities in the nursing field.

“Our goal is at the end of the day they will have offers in hand and some will start right away, and some will finish their education. Actually, we are working with multiple nursing schools and other facilities as we recruit, we have our clinical educators who are working with some schools to help with the education of our nursing students,” said Amanda Lambert, with NMHS.

This is the first in-person hiring event the hospital has hosted in several years.

