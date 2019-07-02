No Big Changes As Summer Pattern Continues.

TODAY: High temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon with a heat index approaching 100°. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon, but there will be plenty of spots that stay dry today. Mostly clear overnight tonight, with a low in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Similar weather in store for Wednesday, with highs again in the low 90s with a heat index around 100°. There will be a few more storms around than Tuesday. Drying out overnight, with lows again in the low 70s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: The typical summer pattern continues into the July 4th holiday. Highs stay in the low 90s with a heat index around 100°. We’ll see a few storms bubble up in the afternoon, so if you’ve got a cookout planned know there could be a passing downpour. Most of the rain should be fizzling out by fireworks time, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.

FRI/SAT: The heat builds in a little more with highs in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index around 100-105°. An isolated storm or two will remain possible. Overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUN/MON: No big changes as we head into the start of next week. Highs in the low 90s with high humidity and scattered pop up showers and storms.