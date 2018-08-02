No Big Changes To Our Weather This Week.

TODAY: Below average temperatures across the area. Highs in the upper 80s, with a heat index around 90°. A few isolated to widely scattered downpours this afternoon, mainly along and east of the US-45 corridor. Chance of rain around 30%. Drying off in the overnight hours, with lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Upper 80s for highs with scattered showers and storms. Highest rain chances along and southeast of the Natchez Trace. Chance of rain around 30%. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend, but no washout. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s as an upper level ridge builds back in to the area. Chance of rain 40% Saturday and 30% Sunday. Overnight lows into the 70s.

MONDAY: A few isolated downpours possible Monday. Highs in the low 90s, with lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain 20%.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: High temperatures remain in the low 90s, as rain chances climb just a bit as the ridge breaks down and a trough begins to dip into the southeast US. Rain chances climb to 30% Tuesday and 40% Wednesday. Overnight lows in the low 70s.