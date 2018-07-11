No Change To Stagnant Summer Pattern

TODAY: Temperatures starting in the 70s in the morning, and steadily increasing into the low to mid 90s in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will climb into the low to mid 100s. Scattered showers and storms develop in the late morning through the afternoon and early evening, then most start to fizzle out after sunset, with a lingering downpour not out of the question in the early overnight hours. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chance around 30%.

THURSDAY-TUESDAY: A fairly standard summer pattern, with highs in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index in the 100s. Rain chances will be slightly higher this weekend, but still showers and storms will be scattered and random through the next 7 days.