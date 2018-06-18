No Change To Summer Pattern.

TODAY & TUESDAY: Highs in the low 90s with heat index values near or at 100°. Partly cloudy, with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chance around 20%. Muggy and mild overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

WED/THU/FRI: Highs around 90°, with slightly better chances for showers and thunderstorms. Heat index values will still approach triple digits. Rain chances 30-50%. Overnight lows in the low 70s.

WEEKEND: Highs in the low to perhaps a few mid 90s by Sunday. Heat index will likely climb into the triple digits. Mostly sunny, with a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chance around 20%. Muggy evenings continue with overnight lows in the low 70s.