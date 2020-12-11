STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – No more visitors on the COVID floor at OCH Regional Hospital – at least for now.
The hospital announced over social media that effective immediately, patients admitted for COVID will not be allowed to have visitors.
The exceptions to policy are necessary clergy visits or end of life visitation.
The hospital revised visitation in mid-October, limiting visitors for most patients to one person with the exception of labor and delivery and pediatrics.
OCH has a complete visitor policy posted on their website.