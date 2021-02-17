Nonprofit group in Starkville fed the employees at OCH

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A nonprofit group in Starkville is making sure patients and employees at OCH Regional Medical Center have staples to prepare meals.

After finding out the hospital needed extra food for workers who have been staying overnight because of dangerous driving conditions, “Well Southern Foundation” stepped in to help.

Volunteers from the organization loaded up milk, eggs, bacon, chicken, and deli meats and delivered them to the hospital.

The group hopes the food will fill in some gaps until workers are able to get home safely.