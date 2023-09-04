“Normal” for a new month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finally entering the -ber months! Temperatures this week will be near normal for the beginning of September, in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The chance for rain will be building back into the forecast close to the middle of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Conditions have been mostly clear and fairly calm for our Labor Day! Going into the evening, a few scattered showers may be possible with the system moving in from the West. Cloud coverage will build ahead of the rain chance. Temperatures tonight will be warm and muggy, in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will be continuing to stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures will be close to normal for this time of the year, in the lower 90s. There will be a light chance for rain during the afternoon. Overnight lows will stay warm, in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Forecast remains mostly the same from Tuesday. High temps in the lower 90s. The rain chance does go up some with the chance for a few thunderstorms too. There is a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather along the northern border, so a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out. Low temps will maintain in the lower 70s.