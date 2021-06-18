North Mississippi businesses among winners at Main Street Association awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The people who promote small towns and Mississippi’s Main Streets were honored today in Jackson.

West Point’s Lisa Klutt’s was named Outstanding Main Street Director of the Year.

West Point also received an award for Outstanding Marketing Campaign.

The late Dan Camp, the designer of Starkville’s Cotton District, was posthumously awarded the Sam Kaye Excellence in Design award.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill was named a Main Street hero, as was Aberdeen’s Frankie Provias and Louisville’s Jeremy and Heather Cummings.

Tupelo received the Heart of Main Street Award and Outstanding Merchant of the Year went to Park Place Salon and Boutique in downtown Columbus.