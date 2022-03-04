North Mississippi doctor convicted of tax evasion

GOLDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi doctor may be trading in his scrubs for an orange jumpsuit.

A Federal jury in Oxford convicted Dr. Kevin Crandell of Golden on charges of tax evasion.

Crandell was an emergency room physician making approximately 30 to 40 thousand dollars a month, but prosecutors say he stopped paying income taxes in 2007, piling up over 900 thousand dollars in tax debt, interest and penalties between 2006 and 2012.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that in 2014 Crandell submitted fraudulent forms when he tried to negotiate a payment plan for his overdue tax bill.

Crandell claimed he couldn’t make payments, because his income was lower than his expenses. Crandell failed to list personal assets and bank accounts, and even reportedly altered pay stubs.

Crandell tried to place the blame on a tax resolution service he hired in 2010

Sentencing is scheduled for June 7th.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, as well as supervised release, restitution, and a fine.