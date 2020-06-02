North Mississippi shares journey of recovery from COVID-19

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- As the daily COVID-19 numbers change, it’s easy to forget behind each number is a person.

Ronald Carrozza was probably the most excited member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church to return to in-person services. He attended church services on March 8th, the last Sunday before the shutdown. But when he returned, he was a walking miracle having survived a nearly fatal bout with Covid 19 .

“I knew something wasn’t right,” said Carrozza.

The week after that last service, Carrozza became ill. He works in the furniture industry and travels for his job. After returning home from a trip, he was diagnosed with double pneumonia. His condition grew worse, he was put on a ventilator and tested positive for Covid 19.

“I claim to be healthy, as far as exercising and stuff, it’s a humbling experience laying in that bed not being able to do anything,” said Carrozza.

The 61-year-old Tupelo man was on a ventilator, under heavy sedation for nearly three weeks. And because of hospital restrictions, he couldn’t have visitors. However, there were other alternatives.

“We would set up a time to FaceTime and I would talk to him, even though he couldn’t talk back, I really believe he might could hear something”

After several setbacks, Carrozza went to Memphis to rehab.

In all, he spent 58 days in the hospital. Although he lost track of time, Carrozza quickly found out how many people were praying for him through social media.

“I have been amazed at people I don’t even know praying for me, and lifted me up and it’s been awesome, because I believe in the power of prayer,” said Carrozza.

Coming back to church has been refreshing and encouraging.

“The fact even though we go through trials and tribulations we can use that to be better Christians and set an example, because we are not given that it’s going to be easy, it’s not easy being Christians in a fallen world, but we can be more Christlike.”

Carrozza has returned to work and continues physical therapy.