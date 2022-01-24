Northside Christian Church in West Point to host a vaccine clinic

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health still say that your best defense against COVID-19 is to get the vaccine.

To make it easier to get vaccinated, Northside Christian Church in West Point is teaming up with Access Family Health to host a vaccine clinic Tuesday.

Access staff will be administering the shots to people ages 12 and up from 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall at Northside Christian.

They will have the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

To sign up you can go to access AccessFHS.com/WestPoint, or call (662)-651-4637.