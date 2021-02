CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – The Northeast Regional Library System in Corinth won a 2021 State Literacy Award.

The award was given by the Library of Congress for promoting literacy in Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, and Tishomingo Counties.

This particular non-profit was nominated by the Mississippi Center for the Book in Jackson.

Every year, the awards program recognizes organizations that have made outstanding and innovative contributions to promoting literacy throughout the local community or state.